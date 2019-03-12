TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey Transit officer involved in an arrest at the Trenton Transit Center captured on video has been placed on leave.
New Jersey Transit has suspended the officer involved in the incident.
The suspension comes after a video showed the officer dragging a possibly unconscious man and shoving him to the ground.
Authorities have not identified that officer but say the case is being "thoroughly" investigated by internal affairs.
The Bucks County woman who recorded the incident Saturday night says her phone battery died, but the officer's actions continued on for several more minutes.
NJ transit officer suspended following arrest video
NJTRANSIT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News