NJ Transit train and light rail return to full weekday service with social distancing in mind

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- NJ Transit is now operating full weekday service for rail and light rail providing added capacity to improve distancing on board vehicles.The goal is to provide more space to make way for social distancing as more people get back into traveling."I love that because they usually sit two across or three across and if they can spread that out and make it every other, I'll be happy with that. I want it to be six feet apart," said passenger Florine Walker.NJ Transit officials say all public transportation vehicles are cleaned every 24 hours.Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all New Jersey transit vehicles to be at no more than 50% capacity and for passengers to wear face coverings.It's a substantial effort for the third largest transit system in the country.Bus service has been operating on a regular weekday schedule since Monday, June 8.All customers are encouraged to buy tickets online or on the mobile app.They're also urged to avoid touching other surfaces such as hand railings and door handles while traveling."This is the new normal and if we all do it, I think we'll be safe," said Walker.NJ Transit officials said it's also best to continue checking schedules before traveling just in case there are changes to state guidelines.