Man killed in fiery crash that shut down NJ Turnpike for hours

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fiery crash killed one person and shut down a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike for more than five hours.New Jersey State Police have identified the victim as 57-year-old Vincenzo Catalano from Lanoka Harbor, Ocean County.The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. Monday on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike in Westampton Township, Burlington County.According to state police, a Freightliner tractor trailer was parked on the southbound right shoulder when a Chevrolet van being driven by Catalano entered the shoulder near Interchange 5. The van struck the rear of the semi-trailer creating the fiery scene.Police said Catalano suffered fatal injuries.No other injuries were reported.The roadway reopened early Tuesday morning.