HVAC crews working overtime in scorching heat at the Jersey shore

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dipping your toes in the ocean at the Jersey shore might just be the coolest place in the area right now.

Maria LaPorta of Flemington, N.J. enjoyed the ocean with her daughter and nephew on Thursday.

"The humidity, the haze on the beach - we can see it when we show up, but we're very grateful that we're right by the water," said LaPorta.

We found folks hydrating under the hot sun.

Some were blissfully unaware of just how hot it is at home.

"I just found out today that it's like a heat wave," said Kseniya Yashchenko of Downingtown, Pa.

"And there's all these warnings and stuff. So I'm so happy to be here at the beach!"

Even with a nice breeze and the refreshing ocean, it's always nice to go back to a cool house after a day at the beach or a walk on the boards.

Action News caught up with a team from ASAP Septic, Plumbing and Heating, which also does air conditioning.

They were installing a new system at a home in Brigantine after getting an emergency call on Wednesday.

"We're swamped," said supervisor Raymond Lebrun. "We're booked out for installs and service, so when the heat waves come it's just nonstop running around."

Weeks like this usually mean more calls for service for them, especially at the shore.

"The salt content of the air - it does take a toll on the condensers," said Lebrun. "So when people come down they'll find out that their A/C isn't working on a Friday and they haven't had it tuned up in years."

He suggests having a professional do some preventative maintenance before you start having problems.

"Make sure your air filters are clean, make sure your attic fans are working, the condensers are clean, everything's working on the inside and out," said Lebrun.