A Mount Laurel, New Jersey woman has been charged following a crash that left her husband dead.Officials said on Friday that Temeka Lawson, 37, was arrested at her home and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of 38-year-old Jamar Rentie.The charges came after investigators received the results of toxicology tests on blood drawn from Lawson after the crash.The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on November 12.According to the Burlington County prosecutor's office, Rentie was a front seat passenger in a vehicle that veered from the road, went airborne, and hit a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned in a wooded area.Rentie was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lawson was evaluated and released from the hospital.