Toms River woman used tape dispenser, shower rod to kill man: Prosecutors

MANCHESTER, New Jersey -- A woman fatally beat her male roommate with a tape dispenser, a shower rod and other items during a dispute inside their southern New Jersey home last month, authorities said.

Mary Carbone, 56, was charged Wednesday with murder and four weapons offenses, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. It wasn't known Thursday if she has retained an attorney.

The charges stem from the death of Frank Stochel, who was found Feb. 24 lying on the floor of his Manchester home. His death was ruled a homicide, but authorities have not disclosed a cause of death.

Prosecutors said the investigation determined that Carbone used several household items to commit the murder, noting that a tape dispenser and a shower rod were recovered at the scene. They said Stochel's injuries were consistent with "the implementation of these items," but did not disclose further details.

Authorities have said what caused the dispute between Carbone and Stochel.

Carbone was identified in a news release as a Toms River resident, but officials said she lived at the Manchester home with Stochel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countymurderbeating
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
NJ officials say state has 1st 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 test
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog: Police
Multiple close calls on Route 42 caught on 6abc traffic cam
AccuWeather: Sunny Today Showers Tomorrow
Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants: Police
Show More
La Colombe coffee introduces self-heating can
Rare 'Alligator gar' fish found in Delco.
Another Philadelphia resident being tested for coronavirus
Starbucks stops use of personal cups due to coronavirus
Karate school using mist machine amid coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News