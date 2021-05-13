missing person

Mays Landing, NJ woman with dementia still missing 2 years later

By

Police in South Jersey are still searching for a missing woman who vanished more than two years ago.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are still searching for a missing woman who vanished more than two years ago.

According to the Hamilton Township Police Department in Atlantic County, New Jersey, 85-year-old Kathleen Elkow, who has dementia, was last seen on March 28, 2019, around 4 p.m. at her home on Weymouth Road.

Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red white and black checkered shirt.



"Multiple, extensive searches of the area were conducted by police, K9's, aerial searches, water searches, bloodhounds, horse-mounted patrol, volunteers, etc., with negative results. The current whereabouts of Kathleen are still unknown," said Hamilton Township Police Department more than two years after her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton township (atlantic county)new jersey newsmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Police renew call for help finding suspect in pregnant girlfriend's murder
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
Urgent search continues for missing submarine
FBI releases wanted poster for Justin Smith
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AAA urges people not to 'panic buy' gasoline
Delaware Valley starts vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds
Philadelphia Eagles announce 2021 schedule
Couple retires from hospital together after decades of service
Eagles draft pick fulfills promise made to dying brother
8 people injured after car hits dining area in Northern Liberties
West Chester police investigating 2 sex assaults
Show More
Local university cancels some debt for struggling students
3 injured after tractor-trailer, 5 cars crash on Pa. Turnpike
Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead in Philadelphia
Phillies rally off Nats closer Hand, collect 5-2 win in 10th
Montgomery County man visiting Israel recounts experience as violence escalates
More TOP STORIES News