New Jersey wrong-way driver charged with DWI after police chase

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Video obtained by Action News shows a wrong-way driver being pursued by police in Monmouth County, New Jersey on Monday.

"He's on the other side of the freakin' highway," said Sean, who sent the video to Action News.

Sean says the driver was traveling westbound on the rims of their car on the eastbound lanes of I-195 as other drivers dodged out of the way around 7 p.m.

"He's going to kill somebody," Sean yells in the video as police chased the driver.

Police identified that driver as 25-year-old Kara Miklas.

According to police, Miklas drove recklessly before she was boxed in by police on the highway.

You can hear police yell "show me your hands" as the chase comes to an end.

Video obtained by Action News shows a driver traveling the wrong-way in Monmouth County, New Jersey.



Sean says the chase lasted several minutes and nearly caused several crashes.

Miklas was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, eluding and several motor vehicle violations. She was released on a summons.
