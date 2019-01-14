New Jersey State Police search for man who allegedly robbed delivery driver

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's assistance with identifying a man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County.

Police said on Sunday around 2 p.m., the man pictured in the sketch was one of four people that allegedly assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver on Third Avenue.

According to investigators, the pictured suspect brandished a firearm and stole cash, a wallet and two cell phones from the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton Station Criminal Investigation Office at (856) 451-0106.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

