New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's assistance with identifying a man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County.Police said on Sunday around 2 p.m., the man pictured in the sketch was one of four people that allegedly assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver on Third Avenue.According to investigators, the pictured suspect brandished a firearm and stole cash, a wallet and two cell phones from the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton Station Criminal Investigation Office at (856) 451-0106.Anonymous tips are welcome.------