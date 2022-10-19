Businesses stocking up as Phillies fever sweeps the region

"It will be absolutely mind-boggling loud in here," said Chris Mullins, owner of McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City.

"Everybody is using the word electric, it's not overused," said Herald Palmer, who was decked out in Phillies gear. "That's what it feels like. The city is popping."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bars and restaurants in Philadelphia spent the day stocking up on food and alcohol Tuesday ahead of the Phillies-Padres NLCS series.

He expects it to be busy for Game 1 Tuesday night.

A large Red October banner was hung from City Hall Tuesday morning ahead of the game, and red was a popular color no matter where you looked.

Banners created by Color Reflections in Northern Liberties were being printed out all morning on Tuesday. They were hung throughout Center City to celebrate the Phillies run.

"We're just proud to be part of this," said Eric Berger, of Color Reflections.

Game 2 is Wednesday at 4:35 p.m.

The series comes to Philadelphia for Game 3. First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m.

Businesses seeing green

Ed Grose, the executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association says the fan excitement couldn't come at a better time.

More wins equal more money for the local economy.

"Every time our sports teams do well, we see it in our occupancy and also our average daily rate. So it's very good for not only hotels themselves, but our employees and ancillary businesses such as bars and restaurants, Uber drivers. Everyone has a bigger payday because of the success of our sports teams," said Grose.

Jack Cummings spent about $1,800 in the city the last few days.

He's from Philadelphia but moved away about 12 years ago and says he spent money on a "rental car for a couple days, hotel, lots of different food around the city, restaurants, sports gear of course, Ubers to see friends."

And the small businesses are making up for losses in the last few years.

"We have been as busy as you can be," said Darren Nowicki, manager at Shibe Vintage Sports.