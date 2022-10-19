Brotherly Love: Nola brothers, Aaron and Austin, on opposing sides for NLCS Game 2

The Nolas will be the sixth set of brothers to play against each other in the postseason.

The Phillies start off the NLCS with a win over the Padres.

PHILADELPHIA -- They say that Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love, and that will be on full display when the Phillies take a 1-0 edge over the Padres into Game 2 of the NLCS.

Aaron Nola is set to pitch for the Phils. One of the batters the right-handed ace will face is his older brother, San Diego catcher Austin Nola.

The Nolas will be the sixth set of brothers to play against each other in the postseason, and first since Baltimore's Roberto and Cleveland's Sandy Alomar Jr. in the 1997 AL Division Series.

This will be the third big league game where 29-year-old Aaron and 32-year-old Austin have opposed each other on the field. In 2021, Aaron struck out his brother; last June, Austin hit an RBI single off his sibling in a 1-0 win.

Aaron Nola and Austin Nola Associated Press

This time, one of them is going to the World Series and the other is headed home.

"I don't even want to think about the feeling or anything like that," Austin said.

The Nolas grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and were coached by their father, A.J. Dad will wears jerseys of both teams, mom Stacie prefers to avoid either team's colors.