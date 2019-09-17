Security threat prompts large police response at Delaware State; no active shooter found

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- According to authorities, a threat made to Delaware State University caused a security concern Tuesday morning, prompting a large police response and students to post on social media.A university spokesperson said some students reported receiving anonymous texts of a potential shooter on campus.The campus, in Dover, was closed for a period of time as security sweeps on all of the buildings were conducted. There was no active shooter on campus and no one was injured, authorities said.The investigation is ongoing.