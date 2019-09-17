Security threat prompts large police response at Delaware State; no active shooter found

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- According to authorities, a threat made to Delaware State University caused a security concern Tuesday morning, prompting a large police response and students to post on social media.
A university spokesperson said some students reported receiving anonymous texts of a potential shooter on campus.
The campus, in Dover, was closed for a period of time as security sweeps on all of the buildings were conducted. There was no active shooter on campus and no one was injured, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing.
