No arrests in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --No arrests have been made in connection with an early morning shooting in North Philadelphia that sent a man to an area hospital.
Officers were called to North 18th and Cumberland streets just before 4 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting.
That's where they found a 32-year-old man. He had been shot twice in the buttocks.
Police took the victim Temple University Hospital.
There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.
Investigators believe the shooting happened a block away, on the 2500 block of Bouvier Street.
They are working to determine who shot the man and why.
