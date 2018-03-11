No arrests in North Philadelphia shooting

No arrests have been made in connection with an early morning shooting in North Philadelphia that sent a man to an area hospital.Officers were called to North 18th and Cumberland streets just before 4 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting.That's where they found a 32-year-old man. He had been shot twice in the buttocks.Police took the victim Temple University Hospital.There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.Investigators believe the shooting happened a block away, on the 2500 block of Bouvier Street.They are working to determine who shot the man and why.------