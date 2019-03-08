No arrests after woman found shot to death in car parked in Willingboro neighborhood

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in Willingboro, New Jersey.

The car was found parked on the unit block of Medley Lane around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has identified the woman as 21-year-old Maribely Lopez of Lindenwold.

A view from Chopper 6 showed the burgundy car where the victim was found in by a neighbor around 8:20 a.m.

This comes just weeks after another homicide in Willingboro. In that case, a 21-year-old man was found shot to death in his car on Millbrook.

Neighbors were stunned.

Bowens said, "It's unbelievable and totally shocking."

Another neighbor, Montae McLaughlin, said, "I seen yellow tape. I seen police. I seen detectives, investigators walking back and forth."

Thursday afternoon detectives and police returned to the scene. They were hunting for surveillance video that could help make a break in this murder mystery.

They said to us their Willingboro community seems to be changing.

McLaughlin said, "There are more people out here causing more crimes and more people out here hurting more people."

Neighbors say they didn't really know her or notice the burgundy car she was found in before.

Late Thursday evening, authorities raided a home a block away on Marlboro Lane. The homeowner is a postal worker and a veteran. He was angry, saying he doesn't know why police were there.

"I don't know. You ask them," he said.

Several cars on the block were towed away by authorities. Next door neighbor, Arnold Williams, heard loud noises and rushed out to see what happened.

He described hearing "bang, bang" before coming outside.

"It was right here," said Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958.
