No charges for Roxborough man involved in deadly fight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The District Attorney said no charges will be filed against a Roxborough man involved in a deadly altercation outside his home.

It happened Wednesday morning along the 8100 block of Ridge Avenue.

Witnesses said the homeowner was warming up his car for work when he got into a scuffle with a stranger who tried to get into the vehicle.

They say the man slipped and hit his head.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homeowner suffered a dislocated shoulder.

