No charges for Roxborough man involved in deadly fight

The District Attorney said no charges will be filed against a Roxborough man involved in a deadly altercation outside his home.It happened Wednesday morning along the 8100 block of Ridge Avenue.Witnesses said the homeowner was warming up his car for work when he got into a scuffle with a stranger who tried to get into the vehicle.They say the man slipped and hit his head.He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The homeowner suffered a dislocated shoulder.