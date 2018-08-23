The Chief of Homicide at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said they thoroughly investigated this case along with police in the months since the accident.Anthony Voci said they looked at surveillance footage, cell phone data and text messages from the driver before reaching their decision."The evidence and the law led us to the inescapable conclusion that this is a tragedy but this is not a crime," said Voci.The accident happened back on May 19 at the intersection of 10th and Shunk streets.Killed was 11-year-old Julian Angelucci, who was riding his bike at the time.The DA's office says a speed analysis showed the driver of the black SUV was traveling westbound on Shunk going about 21 MPH in a 25 MPH speed zone.Officials said she slows down as she approaches the intersection, but did not make a complete stop."She did what's called a rolling stop thru the intersection and Julian is coming down the sidewalk. He comes off the sidewalk, and he does not stop before he enters Shunk Street," said Voci.Voci says it was just past the intersection that Julian's bike crashes into the side of the SUV and is thrown to the ground.He said contrary to what was initially thought the driver, a woman from New Jersey, did not leave the scene.They have corroborated her story using cell phone data that she remained and called 911 several times to report the accident.They also point to footage taken by our own Chopper 6 shortly after the accident."We obtained the aerial footage from your television station and we actually saw that the driver of the SUV was on scene following the accident," Voci said.However, due to all the chaos at the scene and the officers focus on attending to the child, Voci says she decided it best to go to the nearest police station at 11th and Wharton streets and report the accident about an hour later."There was nothing in her conduct that could be deemed criminal," said Voci.Julian's family does not agree with this decision."It's mindboggling," said Nina Angelucci, Julian's mom. "And obviously she wasn't accountable because she blew the stop sign. They gave her a ticket for that, but how can there be no criminal charges, I don't understand."Angelucci says as far as she's concern this is not the end of it."I'm not happy with that and I'm not going accept that. I'm not going to accept it," she said.Angelucci said she will consult with her family and lawyer to see what recourse they might have and determine what they will do next.------