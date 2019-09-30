'No criminal intent' in suspected child luring incidents, Toms River police say

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Parents in Ocean County, New Jersey can breathe a sigh of relief.

Toms River police say a person wanted in connection to two possible child lurings Saturday was not a threat.

Investigators released a photo of an SUV after the driver stopped to talk with children twice.

"In both interactions, the children removed themselves from the situation, and notified their parents, who contacted the police. Police are continuing to investigate this matter, and remain in the area with extra patrols," said police in a statement over the weekend.

Police did identify and interview the person of interest and determined there was no intent to lure or harm the kids.

Police did commend the children for alerting their parents about the stranger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseynew jersey newsluring
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human remains found at Germantown arboretum
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from daycare center
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting her dreadlocks
76ers' Mike Scott says should've walked, not fought with Eagles fans at tailgate
Berks authorities probing deaths of boy, girl found in home
Show More
Retired priest from Allentown diocese says he sexually abused a minor
1 dead, 2 injured after Kensington triple shooting
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
More TOP STORIES News