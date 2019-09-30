'No criminal intent' in suspected child luring incidents, Toms River police say

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Parents in Ocean County, New Jersey can breathe a sigh of relief.Toms River police say a person wanted in connection to two possible child lurings Saturday was not a threat.Investigators released a photo of an SUV after the driver stopped to talk with children twice."In both interactions, the children removed themselves from the situation, and notified their parents, who contacted the police. Police are continuing to investigate this matter, and remain in the area with extra patrols," said police in a statement over the weekend.Police did identify and interview the person of interest and determined there was no intent to lure or harm the kids.Police did commend the children for alerting their parents about the stranger.