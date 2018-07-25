'No evidence to support' ISIS was behind Toronto attack: Police

Toronto police said Wednesday there's "no evidence to support" ISIS's claim of responsibility for this weekend's deadly attack in the Canadian city."Since Sunday evening, all areas of the Toronto Police Service have been involved in this investigation," Toronto police said in a statement. "We have received assistance from law enforcement partners at every level and I have been updated regularly. At this stage, we have no evidence to support these claims."ISIS had claimed credit for the Sunday night attack which killed an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl. Police said the attack was not linked to terrorism.A statement from the group's Amaq agency, translated from Arabic, reads in part:"The person who carried out the attack on the city of Toronto in south-east Canada on Sunday evening is one of the soldiers of the Islamic State and he carried out the attack in response to calls for targeting citizens of the coalition countries."The 29-year-old suspect, Faisal Hussain, also died after allegedly opening fire in a crowded outdoor area Sunday.Hussain's family released a statement saying that he suffered from mental-health issues."We are utterly devastated by the incomprehensible news that our son was responsible for the senseless violence and loss of life that took place," the family said. Our son had severe mental health challenges, struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life. The interventions of professionals was unsuccessful. Medications and therapy were unable to treat him. While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end."Toronto police said Wednesday, "We will continue to explore every investigative avenue including interviewing those who knew Mr. Hussain, reviewing his online activity, and looking into his experiences with mental health."