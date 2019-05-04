No injuries after plane in Florida with 136 passengers on board slides off runway, lands in river

A commercial plane has ended up in a river after skidding off the runway in Jacksonville, Florida.

The flight originated at Guantanamo Bay and was headed to Naval Air Station Jacksonville. That's where the Boeing 737 went off the runway and into the St. John's River.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the water was shallow, and the plane was not submerged.

The Federal Aviation Administration says this was not a commercial flight. It was contracted by the Department of Defense.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville issued the following statement about the incident:

"At approximately 9:40 p.m. today, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway. Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation."

NAS Jacksonville confirms that 136 passengers and seven crew members were on board.

According to the FAA, two people have "very minor" injuries. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said 21 adults were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Everyone is alive and accounted for.

Jacksonville's mayor says President Trump called to offer help as the situation was first developing.
