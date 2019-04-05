Occupied home in West Philly catches fire, no injuries reported

Significant damage to middle row home in 1200 block of S. Edgewood St. in West #Philly. #Fire broke out at around 3:10am. No injuries reported. @6abc pic.twitter.com/1c15uXSJy7 — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) April 5, 2019

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a fast moving house fire in West Philadelphia.It broke out around 3:10 a.m. Friday on the 1200 block of South Edgewood Street.Arriving firefighters were met with flames shooting from the first and second floors of the middle row home.Fire officials say the home was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.The fire was placed under control a half hour later.Two other neighboring homes suffered damaged.