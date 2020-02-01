philadelphia police

'No longer needed:' Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan resigns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan has resigned effective immediately, Action News has learned.

Sullivan has been with the department since 1982 and has held nearly every rank.

Sullivan told Action News that he was given the option by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's managing director that he could either retire or be demoted.

Sullivan said he was told that his services "were no longer needed."

The announcement comes a little over a week before Danielle Outlaw will take over as Philadelphia's new police commissioner.

No further information has been released at this time.
