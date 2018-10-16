No one shot in New York City over the weekend for the first time since 1993

The last time this happened, Bill Clinton was president.

NEW YORK --
Not one person was shot in New York City this weekend, the first time that's happened since 1993.

Officials said Monday there were no shootings with victims reported in the five boroughs for all of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The last shooting before the weekend was on Thursday morning in Brooklyn when a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

The gunfire free record was broken Monday afternoon when a man was shot in the Bronx. He is expected to survive.
Mayor Bill de Blasio boasted about the record while addressing the NYPD graduating class Monday morning, saying they were a "winning team for sure."

