No power: Springfield Mall left in the dark by power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Local utility companies have been hard at work trying to restore power to Springfield Mall after the Delaware County shopping staple went dark Thursday.Video from inside the mall shortly after the mall went dark shows many stores simply locked up and closed down early.Friday, there was still no reported cause for the outage, but mall management did release the following statement:Those unaware of the blackout frustrated by the length of the repairs."They said it was going to be back on today," said Carla Beaver of Chester.On their social media pages, Springfield Mall has been updating shoppers of the outage, but those hoping for an afternoon outing with their family say it still a minor inconvenience."We pulled up, started to get our 2-year-old out, then she started freaking out so we had to get back in the car," Sean Brennan, Swarthmore.The mall was scheduled to be closed all day Friday.