RegistrationThon: Learn More About Organ Donation with Gift of Life

6abc, in partnership with, is hosting a one day "Registrationthon" in order to raise awareness for the transformative power of organ and tissue donation and register more donors in our area. Learn more from organ donation experts in our region and individuals who have been impacted by organ and tissue donation.Jan L. Weinstock, Esq., is vice president, administration and general counsel for Gift of Life and its affiliates, Family House and Transplant Foundation. She played an integral role in the development and execution of Gift of Life Family House and helped raise more than a million dollars as a co-chair and executive board member for Donors Are Heroes.Ms. Weinstock joined Gift of Life in 1999. Previously, she was a partner at Blank, Rome, Comisky & McCauley LLP in its Health Law department. A graduate of the Wharton School and the Villanova School of Law, Jan was recognized by Arrive magazine as one of the Top Women Lawyers in the Northeast (2011) and has received the Philadelphia Business Journal's Woman of Distinction Award (2008).During the mid-1990s, Ms. Weinstock was instrumental in drafting and lobbying for Act 102 in Pennsylvania. This groundbreaking legislation changed the face of donation and transplantation within the state and became the national model.Dr. Thomas Butler is a Board Certified Abdominal Transplant Surgeon at Crozer Health with special interest in Kidney Care. Butler received his M.D. from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and completed his Residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School. His current research is based on increasing organ donation in underserved populations.After losing her son, Marquis, in 2014, Markita Lewis has become a fierce advocate for organ and tissue donor awareness. Markita serves as the Chairperson for Hearts of Gold, a Gift of Life Volunteer group focused on supporting donor families in their grief through special speakers, educational topics and activities.My name is Dannielle K. Small. I arrived here from Brooklyn, NY to share about my transplant journey and how it led me to experience the Gift of Life Family House.In February 2012, I went to the ER due to a fever I had for three days that would not break and a substantial amount of weight gain over a two-week span. I thought I just really needed to change my diet, but it did not take the doctors long to figure out the diagnosis was lupus, and it was aggressively attacking my kidneys. Due to its aggression, chemotherapy was attempted and proven successful in putting the lupus in regression; however, it also significantly reduced my kidney function and by January 2013 I started dialysis.Since NY has an 8-10-year waitlist, I, additionally, registered in Pennsylvania. This turned out to be a blessing because on July 23rd, 2020, I received my kidney transplant after spending 7 years on dialysis. I was transplanted at Einstein Medical Center and spent the first three weeks of recovery at the Family House. My older brother, Darnell King was my caregiver most of my stay, with the exception of a few days spent with my younger brother, Nykosi Hollingsworth.Aside from them, I was heavily supported by the staff at the Family House with their overall hospitality demonstrated by the affordable clean lodging, COVID precautions to ensure residents' safety, free amenities, such as the laundry, gym, and game room, and the open kitchen. Dinners were lovely, as I shared meals and stories with other transplant patients and caregivers. It truly made the house feel like a home full of a family of strangers on their own transplant journeys, catered by caring staff. And The Family House being close proximity to the hospital, made my recovery smother because of the frequency of follow-up appointments. It was all very convenient.As for how I'm doing now post-transplant, life is just as beautiful as before. I embrace having more time to spend outside the dialysis unit, and being able to finally work a 9-5, 5 days a week. Needless to say, I am extremely grateful to Einstein Medical Center, the Gift of Life Donor Program and Family House, and especially the donor family; because 'greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.' And even though, I may not have known my donor personally, his life's donation to me has given me a greater love for my life and his. Thank you all for coming out today to support the 10th anniversary of the Family House. God bless you.