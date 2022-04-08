In this month's 6abc Good Business interview, the topic of discussion is the importance of banking relationships for minority-owned businesses. Tamala Edwards interviews President & CEO of the United Bank of Philadelphia, Evelyn Smalls, and Managing Principal of JT Goldstein Accountants & Business Advisors, Jovan Goldstein. They discuss the value of building solid banking relationships before you apply for credit and loans, learning financial literacy strategies, plus the importance of wealth building for small businesses.