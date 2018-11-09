WILDFIRE

California fires from space: NOAA satellite imagery shows Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire, Camp Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

New satellite imagery from NOAA shows the extent of the devastating Woolsey, Hill and Camp wildfires burning throughout California. (NOAA)

New satellite imagery from NOAA shows the sheer scope of the devastating wildfires burning throughout California.

Time-lapse imagery from the agency's GOES-EAST satellite showed the progression of the smoke plumes from the Woolsey and Hill fires in the greater Los Angeles area. The fires are so close in proximity that, from space, they make one large column of smoke.


The Woolsey Fire, which has charred 14,000 acres, has destroyed homes in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Malibu and other communities. The nearby Hill Fire has burned 6,000 acres in the Santa Rosa Valley.

Farther north, the plume from the devastating 70,000-acre Camp Fire in Butte County is also clearly visible. That fire has been blamed for five deaths and is estimated to have destroyed thousands of structures in Paradise, a town of 27,000 about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherNOAAsatellitessmokewildfirefirebrush fireu.s. & worldcalifornianorthern californiasouthern californiaWoolsey FireCamp Fire
WILDFIRE
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Bodies found in burnt cars as Calif. fire incinerates town
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More wildfire
Top Stories
Suspect in shooting of Philly cop identified; held on $3.3 million bail
Woman shot dead outside store in Kensington
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
Husband does Mummers' strut in show of love at wife's funeral
Boy, 2, found dead in Burlington County lake
Police ID teen killed in South Philly triple shooting
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including Philly location
Bodies found in burnt cars as Calif. fire incinerates town
Show More
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Preps underway for Philly Holiday Festival
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
2 injured in fiery crash on Kelly Drive at Boathouse Row
Parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
More News