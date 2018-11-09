Time-lapse imagery from the agency's GOES-EAST satellite showed the progression of the smoke plumes from the Woolsey and Hill fires in the greater Los Angeles area. The fires are so close in proximity that, from space, they make one large column of smoke.
NOAA's #GOESEast got a closer look at the fast-moving #WoolseyFire that prompted evacuations in #Malibu. This wildfire covers 14,000 acres, while the nearby #HillFire covers more than 6,000 acres. More imagery: https://t.co/va8BJs4YEG pic.twitter.com/qANVRck9Xo— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 9, 2018
Smoke from the #HillFire and the #WoolseyFire in Southern California can be seen in this view from #GOESEast. The two wildfires have already scorched some 14,000 acres in Ventura County, California. More imagery: https://t.co/i4akzvdNuX pic.twitter.com/qlTNMXpBZ3— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 9, 2018
The Woolsey Fire, which has charred 14,000 acres, has destroyed homes in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Malibu and other communities. The nearby Hill Fire has burned 6,000 acres in the Santa Rosa Valley.
Farther north, the plume from the devastating 70,000-acre Camp Fire in Butte County is also clearly visible. That fire has been blamed for five deaths and is estimated to have destroyed thousands of structures in Paradise, a town of 27,000 about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.
The #CampFire, seen here by #NOAA-20 on Nov. 8, now covers about 70,000 acres and is only 5 percent contained, according to @CAL_FIRE. More: https://t.co/JNmgUsLiv8 pic.twitter.com/3X7kJejQ8a— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 9, 2018