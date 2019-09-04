Philadelphia officials determining origin of 'non-toxic' acid that caused school evacuation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials are trying to figure out where a vile of acid came from after it broke in the basement of the Julia Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School and caused a cloud of smoke.School officials evacuated the school at N. 17th and Spring Garden streets Tuesday afternoon as a precaution after reports of smoke in the basement and hallways.Officials gave the all-clear after roughly 20 minutes and allowed students to finish out the first day of school.Hazmat was later called in after investigators found a substance in the basement.A law enforcement source familiar with the case said it turned out to be acid.The school district confirmed that the substance was non-toxic and wasn't anything to cause further alarm.Several parents at the school told Action News they were happy with how administrators notified them through voicemail about the evacuation.