NORAD Santa Claus tracker launches for 65th year

The site went live Tuesday and offers a holiday tradition for many families timing when exactly to put out the milk and cookies so they'll be fresh when Santa arrives in their town for Christmas.
Our 65th year of tracking Santa starts tomorrow! #NORADTracksSanta https://t.co/gSvRD6ezKo pic.twitter.com/oqiqREbvWP— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) November 30, 2020
Usually, more than 100 volunteers answer phones at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to take questions from kids wanting updates on Santa's path. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of volunteers will be drastically cut short, but you can still call (1-877-HI-NORAD) or email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com with questions.
Kids can also track Santa through NORAD's social media pages, Amazon Alexa, Onstar and a new mobile app.
The military command has been fielding calls since 1955, when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup answered a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa. Shoup convinced the child he was Santa, kicking off a tradition.
The site's features include learning about Santa's holiday traditions, listening to his favorite holiday songs and watching movies about Santa and NORAD.