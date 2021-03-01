golden globe awards

2021 Golden Globes: Norman Lear accepts award for long career in TV

NEW YORK -- Norman Lear accepted the Carol Burnett Award on Sunday at the Golden Globes for his storied career in television, saying he "could not feel more blessed."

The 98-year-old still-working television legend, creator of "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons" and "One Day at a Time, is the third winner of the award that honors "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."

Speaking from what appeared to be his home and sitting in an easy chair, Lear praised the woman for whom the award is named.

"I am convinced that laughter adds time to one's life, and nobody has made me laugh harder, nobody I owe more time to, than Carol Burnett," Lear said.

He went on to pay tribute to "a lifetime of partners, performers, associations and creative talents for which I am eternally grateful."

