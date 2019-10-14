Norristown Firefighter Celebrates 70 Years Volunteering for Station

If you've happened by the Norristown Hose Company any day since 1949, chances are you've seen Dave Krier."Well they needed workers. Volunteers were the workers then," he said. October 14th is a special day for him. "70 years as a member of the fire company!" he exclaimed.The 90 year old got this start at age 20 cleaning the hoses. "It's a hobby. You have to enjoy what you're doing. And I enjoyed very helping these guys loading the truck unload the truck, going out grabbing the nozzle, fighting the fire. Typical stuff," he said.Since then, Krier has slowed down a bit. His main responsibility is helping to keep the firehouse clean, but he has been at fires as late as last month offering advice."That's probably the key, having someone to look up to who's done it before," said fellow volunteer firefighter Joe Pilcicki. "He's not just telling you what to do. He's done it himself before."A lot has changed at the fire company in 70 years. One of the big things is pretty much everyone is paid now. Krier, however, is still donating his time. He says he's trying to keep that spirit of volunteering alive."The volunteerism is dead. No on volunteers for anything anymore," Krier said. "We're all, what you say, over the hill. We have trouble getting enough people out for a meeting." He says that's one of the reasons he sticks around - to teach the crew about service. But Pilcicki, a volunteer of 50 years himself, says both the team and Krier are learning a lot more than that."I think staying busy is the key to staying alive actually," Pilcicki said."Here today, gone tomorrow," said Krier. "You never know. When the good lord calls you, you go. He hasn't called me yet."