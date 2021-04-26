Police investigate Norristown shooting, 1 injured

1 shot in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Montgomery County are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Barbadoes Street just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

One victim was taken to the hospital.



There is no word on that person's condition.

No arrests have been announced.
