school bus accident

Officials: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus, dump truck in North Carolina

One student refused treatment and the others were taken to area hospitals, Charlotte officials said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus, dump truck in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A crash involving a school bus and a dump truck left 17 people injured Wednesday morning, officials in North Carolina said.

Officials said the crash happened in Charlotte when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus headed to South Mecklenburg High School was involved in a crash with a dump truck and another car, news outlets reported.

One person had life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries, but the 15 children aboard the bus suffered minor injuries, Medic and school officials said.

One student refused treatment and the others were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

The bus and dump truck drivers were pinned in their vehicles and it took firefighters about 30 minutes to free the bus driver and an hour to free the dump truck driver, Charlotte Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Gerin said.

Medic Operations Superior Kenny Phillips said both drivers were conscious and stable.

MORE TOP STORIES:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaschool bus accidentbus crashtruck crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
Crash involving school bus leaves 14 students, 2 adults injured
8 injured in Delaware school bus crash
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Truck nearly hits school bus filled with kids in Ohio
TOP STORIES
Man shot by Philly police officer inside 39th District building
$3M lottery ticket sold at Acme in South Philly
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training
What to know about rare hepatitis outbreak in kids after new CDC alert
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
Suspect breaks into Ritz Carlton in Center City, steals items
Show More
Who could benefit if $10K in student loan debt/borrower is canceled
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Judge whose son was killed speaks out about new bill to protect judges
Truck loses its trailer on South Philly street
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
More TOP STORIES News