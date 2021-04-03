deadly shooting

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during North Carolina house party, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during Wilmington house party, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.

The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, officials told ABC News.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinadeadly shootingpartyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Teen being hailed a hero after sacrificing his life to save 10-year-old boy
Gunman knew victims in California building attack, police say
4 dead, including child, after shooting at CA building
Pharrell speaks out after cousin killed in shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SEPTA bus involved in deadly crash
Protesters demand more protection on Atlantic City boardwalk
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
Pa. set to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Local congressmembers say the US Capitol Police must be expanded
Show More
Man shot, killed in the city's Logan section: Police
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech
Gloucester Twp. police dedicates walkway to World Autism Awareness Day
Hundreds gathered to remember coach, mentor during vigil in Germantown
More TOP STORIES News