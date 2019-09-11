North Carolina woman cut off husband's penis after tying him up, deputies say

NEWPORT, N.C. -- A Carteret County, North Carolina woman is behind bars for allegedly castrating her husband.

Deputies responded to a home in Newport on Murdoch Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

James Frabutt told deputies his wife, Victoria Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife. The motive for the castration is not known.
Deputies were able to put the body part on ice and get it to medical personnel. James Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. His condition is unknown.

Victoria Frabutt, 56, was arrested and charged with malicious castration and kidnapping. She's being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccrimekidnappingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Suspect wanted for 3 attempted abduction incidents in Philly
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia
South Jersey man accidentally grows world record cornstalk
Flying tire smashes into woman's car on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Show More
Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 
Gun vendors selling to NJ must follow rules under order
6abc Action News team's get well message to Nick Foles
World Suicide Prevention Day arrives as Penn mourns loss
Chasing My Cure: Local doctor searches for cure for his own rare disease
More TOP STORIES News