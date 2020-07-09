West Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shootout that injured two men in West Philadelphia.

The gunfire erupted on the 1400 block of North Hobart Street just after midnight Thursday.

When police arrived, they found nearly two dozen shell casings on the street.

An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in critical condition.

Police said a 29-year-old man who had been shot twice showed up at another hospital a short time later. He is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiashootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen loses most of foot after device explodes in home: Police
3 men break into Manayunk home, shoot man: Police
DA: Teen's message to mom led to sex trafficking rescue
Murphy orders mask-wearing outdoors in New Jersey
Residents call on city, mayor to clean up Kensington
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
Baby nearly drowns in bathtub in Frankford
Show More
Two-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in South Jersey
Lightning strikes kills 2 men from Philadelphia area
Body camera transcripts reveal George Floyd's final moments
Nurse volunteers to work at COVID-19 testing site
Mayor Kenney: Philly to waive protest-related code violation notices
More TOP STORIES News