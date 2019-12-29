North Philadelphia fire leaves 7 people displaced

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An overnight fire in North Philadelphia leaves seven people displaced.
The fire broke out at a home along the 2100 block of West Dauphin Street right around 1:30 a.m. The house was divided into apartments.
Fortunately, crews were able to quickly get the blaze under control after everyone escaped uninjured.
Red Cross officials tell Action News they are assisting four families whose apartments were damaged or destroyed.
