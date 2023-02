North Philadelphia building, former home of restaurant, damaged in fire

A restaurant used to be on the first floor of the North Philadelphia building that caught fire, but has been permanently closed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire severely damaged a building that used to house a restaurant in North Philadelphia.

The fire broke out in the three-story building around 2 a.m. Thursday on West Oxford and North 22nd streets.

It is unclear at this time if the building was occupied when the fire started.

Nanchang Restaurant used to be on the first floor, but has been permanently closed.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.