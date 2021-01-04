Driver wanted for hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.It happened around 12:45 a.m. along the 200 block of West Lehigh Avenue.Police say a 36-year-old man was hit by someone driving an older model red pick-up truck.Officers in the 26th District reportedly saw the truck flee the scene, but lost sight of it when the driver turned north on 5th Street.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.