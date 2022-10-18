Woman tied up, sexually assaulted during North Philly home invasion: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was tied up and sexually assaulted during a home invasion in North Philadelphia, police say.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of North Marvine Street.

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

Police are investigating whether the victim was also robbed.

Authorities haven't said if anyone else was home at the time.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police have not released a description as of yet.

Police are conducting interviews with neighbors and searching for surveillance video to help with their investigation.