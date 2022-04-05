fatal shooting

21-year-old man with takeout bag shot and killed in North Philadelphia

At least 30 shots were fired in the 2300 block of North Opal Street.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

21-year-old man with takeout bag shot and killed in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man carrying a takeout bag was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.

At least 30 shots were fired in the 2300 block of North Opal Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Officers found the 21-year-old victim in a vacant lot nearby. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 21-year-old lived about three blocks from where he was shot.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area as they continue to search for the shooter.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
Acapulco crime: 3 killed in Mexican beachside restaurant shooting
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
Man fatally shot in kitchen; wife, 5 kids were also at home: Police
TOP STORIES
8th grader killed walking from school in targeted attack: Police
Police: Teen shot while sitting inside car in West Philly
Philly health officials watch new variant, suggest masking indoors
South Jersey returns to classroom after cardiac arrest event
Local Ukrainian families react to Russian atrocities in Bucha
Watch this year's 'One Shining Moment' NCAA Tournament video
Opening Day: Jersey Shore staple coming to Citizens Bank Park
Show More
UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'
Eagles, Saints shake up 1st round of NFL draft with multipick trade
Flights delayed, canceled at Philly airport as issues continue
Man dies after being shot inside Frankford takeout restaurant
All things Spring: Cherry Blossoms, Easter, Passover | FYI Philly
More TOP STORIES News