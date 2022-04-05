21-year-old man with takeout bag shot and killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man carrying a takeout bag was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.
At least 30 shots were fired in the 2300 block of North Opal Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police say.
Officers found the 21-year-old victim in a vacant lot nearby. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the 21-year-old lived about three blocks from where he was shot.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area as they continue to search for the shooter.
