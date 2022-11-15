2 dead after house fire in North Philadelphia; 3 others able to escape blaze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after a house fire in North Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened on the 3100 block of North Croskey Street just before 10 p.m.

Video obtained by Action News showed smoke pouring from the home as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Officials say two adults, a male and a female, were found dead on the second floor.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker, two of the surviving victims had to jump from the home and were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

A third surviving victim was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

