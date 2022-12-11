Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:47 p.m. on the 1800 block of Diamond Street

Police say two unknown males broke into a home and shot a 15-year-old boy and two men in their 20s.

The teen was placed in stable condition.

The two other victims were rushed to an area hospital where one died and another was placed in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle, possibly a Chevy, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.