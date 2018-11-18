WATER MAIN BREAK

North Philadelphia residents report hearing explosions prior to underground water main break

Underground water main break reported in North Philadelphia: As seen on Action News at 10 p.m., November 18, 2018

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Water Department said there has been an underground water main break in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

Residents who live near the intersection of Marshall Street and Montgomery Avenue told Action News they heard what sounded like explosions on their block just before 6:30 p.m.

Water Department crews arrived to discover an 8-inch main had broken. Officials partially shut down service, which allowed residents to still have water during repairs.

Officials said they were not sure if what residents reported hearing was related to the water main break.

