North Philadelphia School lockdown lifted after bullet found in building

North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia school was on lockdown after a bullet was found in the building on Friday afternoon.
911 received a call stating James R Ludlow Elementary School was on lockdown due to a bullet being found.
The principal placed the school on lockdown at 12:54 p.m. and school safety was notified.
At 2:13 p.m. the lockdown was lifted without incident.
The bullet was reportedly found in the school gym.
