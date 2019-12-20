North Philadelphia School lockdown lifted after bullet found in building

North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia school was on lockdown after a bullet was found in the building on Friday afternoon.911 received a call stating James R Ludlow Elementary School was on lockdown due to a bullet being found.The principal placed the school on lockdown at 12:54 p.m. and school safety was notified.At 2:13 p.m. the lockdown was lifted without incident.The bullet was reportedly found in the school gym.