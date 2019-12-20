North Philadelphia School lockdown lifted after bullet found in building

North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia school was on lockdown after a bullet was found in the building on Friday afternoon.

911 received a call stating James R Ludlow Elementary School was on lockdown due to a bullet being found.

The principal placed the school on lockdown at 12:54 p.m. and school safety was notified.

At 2:13 p.m. the lockdown was lifted without incident.

The bullet was reportedly found in the school gym.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiastray bulletschoolschool safety
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26 school children affected by Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled cut fruit
2 feared dead in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse
Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
Daytime triple shooting in Tacony, arrest made
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of Austin mom and baby
Show More
Overheard at Tredici with John Fazio
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
NJ state trooper charged with possession of child pornography
Police: 50 shots fired in Frankford, driver struck in hand
2 dead, 2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting
More TOP STORIES News