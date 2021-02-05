North Philadelphia school to make college a reality for low-income students

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Quick Hit of Snow Sunday Morning
Union tells Philly teachers not to go into buildings Monday
Feds arrest, charge Pa. woman in pink hat during Capitol attack
Where might Carson Wentz land? Trade destinations for Eagles QB
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Toxic metals found in popular baby foods: Report
Officer at scene of crash following two-state chase clipped by driver
Show More
Man returns handcuffs he took more than 60 years ago
Harris casts her 1st tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
More TOP STORIES News