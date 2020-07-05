43-year-old man dead, found shot in back of head: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police continue to have a busy Sunday evening as gun violence claims another victim.This shooting happened along the 2300 hundred block of North Croskey Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.Police say they were called there just before 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.A 43-year-old man was found shot in the back of the head. The man whose identity remains unknown later died from his injuries on the scene.No arrests have been made at this time.