Child shot multiple times, man killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old girl was struck multiple times and a man was killed during a shooting in North Philadelphia.It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of West Somerset Street.Investigators said the child was shot once in the chest, once in the left shoulder and twice in the left arm.She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.A second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot twice. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said no arrests have been made as they continue their investigation.