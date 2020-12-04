Double shooting leaves 1 dead in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 25th district are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead Friday.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 3100 of Darien Street.

Police say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the chest.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second unknown male, 27, was shot three times in the buttocks. He walked into Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No weapons have been recovered, police say.

There is no word if any arrests have been made at this time.
