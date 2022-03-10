Video shows gunmen leap from SUV, open fire on group of people in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting in North Philadelphia.The incident happened Monday just after 1 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. Berks Street.Police say two males dressed in all dark clothing and face masks exited a grey Lexus GX 460 and began firing semi-automatic handguns at multiple people standing on the corner of Berks and Croskey streets.One 22-year-old victim did suffer from gunshot wounds to both legs, officials say.He was transported to a local area hospital listed in stable condition.The suspects were reportedly last seen driving southbound on the 1800 block of N. Croskey Street.Officials warn if you see these suspects, do not approach them but contact 911 immediately.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-3183 or 3184.