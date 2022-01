PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured Thursday afternoon at a SEPTA station.The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the 2700 block of N. Broad Street on the southbound side of the North Philadelphia station on the Broad Street Line.Police say a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the right thigh.The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.Officials confirm an arrest has been made and a weapon has been recovered.SEPTA trains are presently bypassing the North Philadelphia station until further notice.